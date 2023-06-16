South Coast Register
Our People

Mavis Patterson is looking forward to the walk of a lifetime

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated June 17 2023 - 9:03am, first published 8:00am
101-year-old stepping out for Legacy
As hundreds across the country get ready for what will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, Tuncurry grandmother, Mavis Patterson is taking it all in her stride.

