Supporting woman and children fleeing violent homes is as simple as putting one foot in front of the other.
The SAHSSI 30 is being held on Saturday, August 5, giving people the chance to walk a short or long distance in support of a vital service.
Organiser Joanne Warren said the SAHSSI 30 was a fantastic community day with an amazing spirit of generosity and celebration.
The walk starts at Huskisson's White Sands Park, leaving between 8 and 9am.
From there the walkers take a scenic route winding around Jervis Bay, starting with a cycleway to Plantation Point which has been designated a turn-around point for people with mobility issues or pushing prams, or who just want a shorter walk.
Beyond Plantation Point the route follows a mixture of bush tracks, footpaths, cycleways and beach sections walking across the world's whitest sand.
Along the way walkers will pass Nelsons Beach, Chinamans Beach and Hyams Beach and travel through HMAS Creswell before reaching the 15km point at Iluka Beach where a morning tea is provided.
"That's where most people finish up," Ms Warren said.
"Although a small percentage of diehards turn around and come back again."
People are encouraged to donate whatever they can as an entry fee, as "Any little bit really does help," Ms Warren said.
Last year the event raised about $16,000, with the money going directly to women's refuges in Shoalhaven.
Ms Warren said last year's funds helped create an Aboriginal sensory garden at the Nowra refuge, "giving place where women and children could find sanctuary".
It also helped pay to install wi-fi.
Ms Warren described the SAHSSI 30 as "a real grass roots event".
"There's no bells or whistles - it's just a community getting together and saying 'We want to do something about women and children who need to access support - for whatever reason they've had to leave their home and this is what we can do to raise awareness and raise money to make that road a little nit easier'," she said.
Full details of the SAHSSI 30 can be found on https://www.sahssi.org.au/about/sahssi-30-walk
