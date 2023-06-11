South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News
Free

Tony Turner left his home on Saturday heading to North Caringbah

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 12 2023 - 9:37am, first published 8:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Athol Turner of Mollymook, who went missing while driving to the Sutherland Shire. Picture supplied.
Athol Turner of Mollymook, who went missing while driving to the Sutherland Shire. Picture supplied.

Police are trying to locate an elderly man who left his Mollymook home on Saturday, June 10.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.