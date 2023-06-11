Police are trying to locate an elderly man who left his Mollymook home on Saturday, June 10.
Athol Turner, who is also known as Tony, was driving to North Caringbah but police were notified when he failed to arrive.
They are appealing for anyone who has seen Mr Turner to make contact.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of medium build with grey hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to be driving a blue 2008 Honda Civic, with NSW Registration AV07GT.
Initial inquiries suggest he might be in the Gymea and Caringbah area.
Anyone with information on Mr Turner's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
