Marine Rescue Shoalhaven volunteer Ray Jones of Shoalhaven Heads has been described as a quiet achiever after being awarded the Emergency Services Medal.
Marine Rescue Commissioner Alex Barrell said it was a fitting tribute.
"Ray's dedication to the Shoalhaven Unit and community makes him a worthy recipient of the Emergency Services Medal and Marine Rescue NSW is extremely thankful for his commitment to the service and the local boating community," Commissioner Barrell said.
"Ray's been an outstanding member of Marine Rescue Shoalhaven for over 11 years and to have a man of his calibre amongst our ranks is a real asset for Marine Rescue NSW and boaters in the Shoalhaven,"
Mr Jones joined Marine Rescue in 2012 after retiring as a high school principal and moving with wife Vivienne to Shoalhaven Heads.
And he was full of praise for the camaraderie among the volunteers and crew members.
"Because you're all volunteers, you're all there for the same reason, you all get on, so it's a pleasant place to be," Mr Jones said.
"It's really about working with people of a similar mindset, and because you don't have to be there - you want to be there, that's what makes it so good.
"And everyone wants to learn and do the right thing by the unit and the community," he said.
Mr Jones started his time with Marine Rescue in the radio room before joining the boat roster, but at the same time went back to TAFE to do a coxswain's course and master five so he could skipper a boat.
"You've got to do a lot of training to work your way through the system, and it's good fun," he said, explaining TAFE taught the theory components while he learnt practical skills at Marine rescue.
He continued his TAFE studies to complete a certificate four in training and assessing, again to add value to his Marine Rescue work.
"It was good the learn something different, something new," Mr Jones said.
During his time with Marine Rescue Mr Jones has clocked up hundreds of hours at sea, and been involved in many rescues - often in in dangerous conditions at night, in rough seas, or unfavourable weather.
He has led numerous challenging search and rescue operations in response to traumatic emergencies.
As vessel master in 2013, Mr Jones was tasked to rescue three spear fishers from the water after their vessel overturned off Crookhaven Heads in rough conditions.
All were rescued and taken to safe haven.
In 2022, Mr Jones rescued two paddle boarders and a dog that had been swept out to sea across the Crookhaven bar.
In 2019 in his watch officer role, Mr Jones was overseeing the night shift in the radio room when a yacht requested assistance for a medical emergency off Jervis Bay.
Mr Jones organised for a Marine Rescue vessel to transfer the person to shore where they were assisted by paramedics.
He then helped the yacht's crew to navigate to a safe berth within Jervis Bay.
These and many other actions have resulted in Mr Jones being held in the highest regard by the members of the Marine Rescue Shoalhaven Unit and the local boating community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.