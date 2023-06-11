South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Annie Grenfell receives the Australia Corrections Medal

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 12 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Grenfell from the South Coast Correctional Centre has been awarded the Australian Corrections Medal. Picture supplied.
Annie Grenfell from the South Coast Correctional Centre has been awarded the Australian Corrections Medal. Picture supplied.

A commitment to ensuring a safer future for everyone has resulted in Annie Grenfell from the South Coast Correctional Centre being awarded the Australian Corrections Medal.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.