A commitment to ensuring a safer future for everyone has resulted in Annie Grenfell from the South Coast Correctional Centre being awarded the Australian Corrections Medal.
After spending time as a community worker in the Blacktown and Mount Druitt areas, Ms Grenfell said it was a natural progression to move into Corrections in 2000.
And she was one of the first to put up her hand to transfer to the South Coast when the jail opened in late 2010.
She said she and her family had been holidaying regularly at Conjola, and were finding it increasingly difficult to leave, so the chance to move to the South Coast was one not to be missed.
Ms Grenfell said her focus was on running programs within the correctional centre that addressed inmates' offending behaviour, and reducing the changes of them reoffending once released into the community.
"My passion is programs," she said, and that passion saw Ms Grenfell become the first non-psychologist to deliver high intensity treatment programs to sexual and violent offenders.
She said there were a wide range of therapeutic programs developed by Corrections that were run within correctional centres and also in Probation and Parole offices in Nowra and Batemans Bay.
But she worked exclusively in the correctional centre these days, conducting high-intensity programs.
Ms Grenfell said she was shocked to be recognised in the King's Birthday honours, and said it was like "winning the lottery".
"It's really humbling, it's not something I ever, ever expected," she said.
However her colleagues were more enthusiastic in their praise.
They said the centre's program practitioner was "a consummate trauma-informed program professional who always practises cultural safety with Aboriginal inmates.
"She is particularly skilled at helping establish meaningful pro-social connections between offenders and their peers and family, a cornerstone of rehabilitation," the colleagues said in nominating Ms Grenfell for recognition.
They noted she "is greatly sensitive to inmate's needs and vulnerabilities", and "takes care to make allowances for any aged and frail offenders she may have in her programs, and is a strong advocate for inmates seeking access to targeted programs, mental health care, health and other services".
While her more recent work was as a programs practitioner, Ms Grefewll had previously worked as a welfare officer, drug and alcohol worker, program facilitator and programs team leader while with Corrections.
