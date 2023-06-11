A lifetime spent fighting fires has resulted in North Nowra's Vic Judson receiving a Meritorious Service Award.
The work fighting fires professionally and as a volunteer started in 1969 when he started working in maintenance with the Metropolitan Water Sewerage and Drainage Board.
Among the many duties was fighting fires within the water catchment.
At the same time he joined the Appin Bushfire Brigade, and stayed there for 20 years, helping to develop junior members while also becoming the brigade's deputy captain, and even Deputy Group Captain East.
Mr Judson moved his family to the Shoalhaven in 1988 to take up a job with the National Parks and Wildlife Service, with his work as a plant operator again having a strong focus on preventing and fighting fires.
Mr Judson said his first big fire with National Parks was at the back of Porters Creek in 1988.
And he was not only fighting fires on the South Coast, but wherever flames were posing a danger.
"They sent us all over the place, all over NSW, wherever the fires were they'd send us there," Mr Judson recalled.
He was also sent to the Thredbo landslide in 1997, operating heavy equipment to help clear the site after 17 people died.
He also spent time as an aerial incendiaries bombardier, and an aerial shooter, targeting feral pests.
One of the first things Mr Judson did after arriving in the Shoalhaven was sign up with the Rural Fire Service - firstly at Cambewarra where he became deputy and senior deputy captain.
After 11 years he transferred to the Illaroo Brigade, where he was captain for 10 years.
But during a time he was away from the brigade due to health issues, the Illaroo Brigade was shut down and its assets and personnel transferred to West Nowra.
Mr Judson became one of the foundation members of the new West Nowra Brigade, with his roles including deputy captain and undertaking permit officer duties.
Known and respected for his no-nonsense approach to fighting fires, Mr Judson has been made a life member of the West Nowra Brigade.
He said he had seen plenty of bad fires in his time, throughout NSW and even interstate.
But he said the Black Summer bushfires at the end of 2019 and start of 2020 were the worst he had faced - and at one stage he feared his crew might not get out when trying to extinguish flames at Nowra Hill.
His passion for protecting the community has spread to his sons Greg and Michael, and between them they have notched up about 100 years of volunteering to fight fires.
And while he was due to turn 80 in August, Mr Judson said he would keep fighting fires "as long as I can breathe".
He had some simple advice for people wanting to protect their homes.
"The main thing that they've got to do today is keep the areas around their homes clean," he said.
"And do whatever you're told by the fire authorities.."
