Ivan Gray, known throughout the area as Chips because someone once decided he looked a bit like Chips Rafferty, had a tough start to life.
He was a twin, born in the Victorian dairying town of Leongatha in 1929, but his twin sister Myrl died just a few days later.
Mr Gray was only five when his mother died while giving birth to a daughter named Stella.
As a youngster Ivan spent his life helping his father on their farm, milking before and after school, but also spent plenty of time exploring the bush, discovering a passion for drawing.
His drawing skills were so good that when he heard an unusual-sounding twin float plane flying overhead at dusk one day in 1942, he drew a sketch which identified the aircraft as a Japanese Yokosuka - codenamed Glen - that had been launched from a Japanese submarine.
Mr Gray's interest in aircraft was sparked a few years earlier when he took a joy flight with legendary aviator Charles Kingsford-Smith in the Southern Cross, resulting in an ambition to become a pilot.
That dream was later cut short by Mr Gray's colour blindness, which also restricted his options when he joined the Royal Australian Navy a few years later.
From the options given to him, Mr Gray spent 21 years as a sick berth attendant, including time spent on Manus Island researching malaria and other tropical diseases, and being loaned to the British Navy for active service in the Malaya conflict.
Mr Gray was transferred to Nowra's HMAS Albatross at Nowra in 1954, and with the money he'd saved bought himself an MG sports car hoping to impress the local girls.
The first person he impressed was fellow car enthusiast Ted Regan, who introduced Mr Gray to rugby league, and also his sister Kathleen.
They married in February, 1956, and the first of their four children, Christopher, was born 15 months later, although Mr Gray spent long periods at sea on a range of Navy ships.
He eventually left the Navy in 1969, before spending 17 years selling cars with Nowra Motors, and two years selling insurance before retiring to pursue his long-held passion for art.
Outside work he was also a Justice of the Peace for more than 50 years from 1960, was a foundation member of the Nowra-Culburra Surf Club in 1954, gaining his bronze medallion in the club's second squad to qualify, teaching first aid, instructing the Nippers and carrying out patrols into his 50s.
He was also heavily involved with the Nowra Warriors Rugby League Club, using his medical knowledge as club strapper, but going on to serve as the club's secretary and president.
He was named a life member of the Nowra Warriors and the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets.
Mr Gray has also been a member of the Nowra RSL sub-branch and the Shoalhaven Art Society, as well as drawing cartoons for the Navy News, Slipstream and Spindrift.
He has also written books on the Nowra Football Centenary 1893-1993, and the Nowra Warriors Centenary 1901-2001.
While he passed away in April at the age of 94, son Stephen said he knew he was about to receive the OAM for services to the Nowra community.
