South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Recognition for dedication to first aid, surf lifesaving, art, history and more

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 12 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ivan George "Chips" Gray has been awarded a posthumous OAM for service to the Nowra community. Picture supplied.
Ivan George "Chips" Gray has been awarded a posthumous OAM for service to the Nowra community. Picture supplied.

Ivan Gray, known throughout the area as Chips because someone once decided he looked a bit like Chips Rafferty, had a tough start to life.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.