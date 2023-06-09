Rate hikes expose yawning gap between haves and have nots

Another month and another interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia - that's 12 since May 2022.
Mortgagees now wait to hear if the full hike is passed on to them through their respective lending authorities. If the past 11 hikes are any indication then the answer will be yes. This rarely happens when the rates are dropping.
Inflation is still too high, the rate hikes are needed to slow the economy, we need to do this to stave off a recession - these are the messages that are passed on as an explanation for the rate increases. The theory being - in the simplest of terms - that if people have less spare money, they will spend less and that in turn will slow the economy and reduce inflation.
The problem with this line of thinking, from what I can see, is that ultimately people with mortgages are the prime target for slowing the economy and in most cases their belts have already tightened - often to the extreme. It would seem that their spending is unlikely to be the problem. And with the continual interest rates increases, there is often no fat left to trim.
As more people tighten their belt reducing spending on dining out, leisure activities and the like, it is the struggling small business owner that is next in line to feel the squeeze.
No matter how I look at this situation I can't help feeling that those who can least afford it are the ones bearing the brunt the RBA inflation "solution".
How is this fair?
As the old saying goes you can't get blood out of a stone. Right now, it seems like the RBA is trying to do just that by putting greater pressure on those who don't have anything left to give.
As the great Australian dream of home ownership becomes harder to achieve, more people will be out there fighting for a rental property in another area where prices are soaring.
Again those who can least afford it could well pay the biggest price.
For those with a small or no mortgage, the RBA's move to control inflation will be far less impacting. They will still have the money to spend, but isn't spending a big contributor to inflation?
In fact about 25 per cent of sales in the eastern states - both dwellings and land - were made without a loan, according to property data firm PEXA. Clearly these are people with money who can still spend. Surely that doesn't help with efforts to reduce inflation?
It seems to me that one of the biggest impacts of the interest rate rises is to widen the gap between the haves and the have nots. I can't help wonder when enough is enough, and will there be relief for those who have already given all they can?
I worry for those who continue to work hard to achieve the great Aussie dream, all while watching that dream slip away as property prices and the general cost of living soar.
Here is hoping for a better way,
Jackie Meyers, editor
