South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

More than 700 new cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven this week

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 9 2023 - 10:41am, first published 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 80 new COVID-19 deaths in the past week
More than 80 new COVID-19 deaths in the past week

There have been 81 new deaths due to COVID-19 in NSW during the past week, bringing the total since the pandemic's start to 7107.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.