More than 80 new COVID-19 deaths in the past week

There have been 81 new deaths due to COVID-19 in NSW during the past week, bringing the total since the pandemic's start to 7107.
The week to 4pm on Thursday, June 8, also had 11,719 new COVID-19 cases recorded, including 728 in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District.
About a third of the local cases were detected through PCR tests, and PCR figures for the past four weeks show 1054 cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven during the past four weeks.
They include 689 cases in Wollongong, 222 in the Shoalhaven, 185 in Shellharbour and 38 in Kiama.
At 4pm on Thursday, June 8, there were 1516 coronavirus patients being treated in the state's hospitals - 48 needing intensive care.
