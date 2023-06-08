South Coast Register
The Cult of the Tree is growing stronger within our society

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 9 2023 - 10:49am, first published 7:00am
Grumpy Old Man - it's time to kneel and worship our Godly trees
Gather round, my children.

