Grumpy Old Man - it's time to kneel and worship our Godly trees

Gather round, my children.
Once were were dubbed the tree huggers of the world, but now we have gone on, progressed along our path to exaltation, and become much more than the critics could ever have imagined.
So kneel as we prepare to pray.
But before we close our eyes, let us read from the good book - the words etched with ink on the desecrated body of our most worshipful tree.
And ignore those people yelling from the house.
Just because they bought this property 20 years ago and planted this beautiful eucalyptus tree, doesn't mean they have any rights to keep us out.
No, my brethren of the wood and sap, we have the right to come here and worship our tree deities in accordance with the dictates of our hearts.
For, as we read in the scriptures, "The Son of Twigs doth cometh into the world to uplifteth all who climbeth upon his boughs and branches."
And we are those who need to reach out like the branches of our majestic gods, to teach all about the worship of these givers of life and oxygen.
To tell them that while all trees are majestic and mighty, the ones most worshipful are those sitting in back yards or growing up to the height where they take over people's views.
READ MORE:
For people do not own views, they belong to the tree guardians that watch over us all from great heights, dropping leaves like manna from heaven on the believer and unbeliever alike.
And now my saplings, the bark of my creation, let us pray.
Our deities, who art in canopies,
Hallowed be thy melaleucas.
May chlorophyll come,
Thy roots go down in the earth, as thou reachest up to heaven.
Give us this day our daily air,
And forgive us our trespasses onto private properties to conduct our services,
As we forgive those who try to block our way or threaten to call the police.
And lead us not into the temptation of lighting our wood-burning heaters on these cold winter nights,
But deliver us a new round of devotees
For thine is the majesty,
The power and the glory.
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Okay, shall we gather again in 10 minutes next door?
They have a lovely stand of conifers that we have not yet managed to worship.
