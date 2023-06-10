Kangaroo Valley police officer, Senior Constable Todd Cremer, has become known as the burpee cop.
And his willingness to punish his body by performing burpees for hours at a time to raise money for charity resulted in Senior Constable Cremer being named police officer of the year at the Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards.
However he said he was not even aware of the awards, or that he had been nominated, "until I got a phone call to say I was a finalist".
And Senior Constable Cremer said his community activities and charitable work was never about personal recognition.
"It's about what I can give to others," he said.
"It's not about me doing anything special, it's about other people getting something from it."
His community work started about 10 years ago when Senior Constable Cremer was stationed out west, and began running fitness classes for young people in danger of getting into trouble with the law.
Since being stationed in Kangaroo Valley he has twice done burpees for 10 hours at a time - the first time raising more than $43,000 for youth suicide services.
READ MORE:
"That's 2,500 lives changed," Senior Constable Cremer said.
"I've obviously got a strong interest in helping people who have mental health issues or problems, and finding the resources towards that, or even raising awareness that there are agencies and services out there that can help," he said.
He also organised a charity dinner after the Black Summer bushfires, raising thousands of dollars to help people and communities get back on their feet.
And there was also a nude calendar featuring many of Kangaroo Valley's most prominent men.
Senior Constable Cremer said he had no more fundraising challenges planned "at this stage".
But that does not mean they won't be happening.
"While I still can, I'll still do it," he said.
The Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards attracted a wide range of nominations from the NSW Ambulance, Australian Defence Force, Fire and Rescue, Police, Red Cross, Marine Rescue, Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service, before the nominations were narrowed down to 15 finalists.
From the finalists Senior Constable Cremer was named the Shoalhaven's police officer of the year, Captain Paul Collins from Fire and Rescue the Shoalhaven emergency services officer of the year, and Linda Tiltsen from the Red Cross the Shoalhaven emergency services volunteer of the year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.