Shoalhaven Council has clarified the lengthy processes it went through before using the Dharawal word Badagarang for a new suburb between Bomaderry and Cambewarra.
The name has been criticised by Jerrinja tribal leader Ron Carberry, who said a Dhurga word should have been chosen as the Dharawal language was foreign to the Shoalhaven.
However council said there were plenty of opportunities for Mr Carberry to raise his concerns before the name was gazetted in February.
Council said its staff spent a year consulting with the Nowra Local Aboriginal Land Council from February 2020 about possible names for the areas along Moss Vale Road,
After meetings with LALC representatives and members of the board, four potential names were presented to council's Aboriginal Advisory Board for in-principle endorsement.
Then in April 2021 the Nowra LALC endorsed Badagarang and Gumbeengang as possible names for the the area to be developed.
The lands council even consulted with a Dharawal linguist to confirm the pronunciation of both naming options.
Council said no issues were raised with the use or appropriateness of either name.
The matter was also presented for consideration by the Aboriginal Advisory Committee, that included two members of the Jerrinja community.
Council said it conducted a range of broader community consultation from late 2021, before the Geographical Names Board put the Badagarang names on public exhibition in June 2022.
Council said 27 objections were received during the exhibition, but none of them related to the appropriateness of the language or proposed word.
Council said it had remained transparent throughout the process.
"It is unfortunate that the concerns about language appropriateness are only now coming to light, despite the collaboration activities and consultation opportunities that have been undertaken in good faith over the past three years," a council spokesperson said.
