Shoalhaven Council outlines its consultation process on choosing controversial name

By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 8 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 12:29pm
The area to be covered by the new Badagarang suburb. Picture supplied.
Shoalhaven Council has clarified the lengthy processes it went through before using the Dharawal word Badagarang for a new suburb between Bomaderry and Cambewarra.

