Kiama MP Gareth Ward will be allowed to stay in State Parliament and carry out his full duties while fighting sexual assault charges, after the parliamentary privileges committee handed down its report.
Mr Ward was suspended from parliament last year after being charged with historic sexual and indecent assault offences, which he continues to deny.
Despite his suspension he won the seat at the state election in March.
While Labor leader Chris Minns spoke before the election about re-suspending Mr Ward, after being declared Premier Mr Minns referred the matter to the parliamentary privileges committee.
It handed down its report on the matter on Wednesday, June 7, warning against taking further action.
"The suspension of a member can potentially have serious and negative consequences on the house, a member's constituents, victims of alleged crimes and the presumption of innocence of a member," committee chair Alex Greenwich said in the report.
He went further to say any instances of possible suspension of an MP should be referred to the committee before any action is taken.
The committee found that resuspending a member who had been re-elected by voters who had "full public knowledge of pending criminal charges" would be a "repeated denial of the electorate being represented in the assembly by their chosen member".
"Where no further charges have been brought against the member since their re-election ... the case for a further suspension may be regarded as weakened," the committee said.
The government has responded by saying it would follow the committee's recommendations.
"The government notes the committee's view that suspension of a member can potentially have consequences for the victims of any alleged crimes, including delaying criminal proceedings," a government spokesman said.
Mr Minns clarified the government's position on Mr Ward.
"We're not going to move for his suspension of expulsion from parliament," Mr Minns said.
Mr Ward welcomed the report.
"My constituents voted for me for many reasons but their vote was also an endorsement of the presumption of innocence which has been totally trashed by some commentators," he said in a statement.
"This report highlights that the decision of my local community, who know me best, should be respected."
Mr Ward was able to resume his position in state parliament after the March election, while the parliamentary privileges committee considered his position.
Yet Mr Minns and other government MPs refused to respond directly to questions he raised in Parliament.
Mr Minns said until the committee finalised its report, he would only reply to questions asked by the Kiama MP on the floor of parliament by taking them on notice and providing short written replies tabled in parliament.
That will not change, despite the committee's findings, as Mr Minns said he would continue the practice.
READ MORE:
"It's important to note a few things, firstly he still faces very serious charges, and while I make absolutely no judgement about those charges and the eventual case that needs to take place, I'm also not going to pretend that they don't exist," Mr Minns told a media conference on Thursday.
"And I think the most appropriate thing to do in what is an unusual set of circumstances is to follow the advice of the privileges committee, continue to take his questions on notice, report back to the parliament so the people of Kiama can know what the government's position is, but also, and importantly, not accept his vote when it comes to legislation on the floor of the Legislative Assembly."
Mr Minns said he had ensured a government MP had not joined the vote when Mr Ward had voted with the government on matters.
"I don't want to be in a situation eventually where the government could be brought into disrepute because we've been relying on Mr Ward's vote," the Premier said.
The practices would continue until legal proceedings were finalised, Mr Minns said.
Mr Ward had previously criticised the premier's approach.
"His answers on such important issues falls far short of the mark and reflect entirely on him," Mr Ward said.
"I don't expect an apology from the premier to me, but I believe he should apologise to my electorate of Kiama for his treatment of the issues I've raised and the decision they made to re-elect me as their local MP."
Mr Ward is due to face trial next year on charges of sexual intercourse without consent, three counts of indecent assault and one of common assault.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
