South Coast Register
Home/Community

"It saved my life": Ashton started a life-changing journey at Bomaderry TAFE

Updated June 11 2023 - 9:12am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra student Ashton Lenard has won CPALES Student of the Year at the TAFE NSW Excellence Awards. Picture supplied
Nowra student Ashton Lenard has won CPALES Student of the Year at the TAFE NSW Excellence Awards. Picture supplied

Ashton Lenard was among the big winners at the TAFE NSW Excellence Awards - he was just named CPALES Student of the Year.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.