Ashton Lenard was among the big winners at the TAFE NSW Excellence Awards - he was just named CPALES Student of the Year.
It's an immense achievement for the Nowra student, who has turned his life around in recent years.
After enduring a torrid time at high school, Mr Lenard bounced around between four local schools, before dropping out in year 11.
He struggled with mental illness and acceptance due to his sexual orientation.
With his life at a crossroads, Mr Lenard said finding out about TAFE's Certificate IV in Tertiary Preparation was a game changer.
"School was a very rocky experience for me and I had a lot of mental health issues I was dealing with," he said.
"In year 11, I was so depressed I just stayed home all the time; it was hard for me to imagine a future past the age of 18.
"My mum ended up finding the TPC course and even though I didn't know much about TAFE NSW, I took a leap of faith."
That leap of faith allowed Mr Lenard to thrive.
The more adult learning environment at TAFE was an ideal fit, and he finished his course in 2022.
A Tertiary Preparation Course is an HSC alternative, and gives graduates an ATAR equivalent.
"The environment at TAFE NSW was so much more respectful ad educational; the teaching was very personalised and we had so many wonderful discussions in class," Mr Lenard said.
"It really did change my life and I wish more people know about the course.
"Everyone puts so much weight on the HSC but many young people don't realise there's an alternative option at TAFE NSW that would suit a lot of people more than traditional schooling."
Mr Lenard graduated with a strong enough ATAR to be accepted into a Bachelor of Psychology (Honours) at university.
Now he's embarking on the next step in his extraordinary journey.
In the future, Mr Lenard hopes to work as a psychologist at Headspace - an organisation which had helped him immeasurably in his teens.
