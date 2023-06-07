The 12th interest rate rise in the past 14 months is pushing many Shoalhaven families to the brink as they struggle to pay their mortgages.
Some have already lost their homes, unable to meet the rising costs.
Peter Russell from Integrity Real Estate in Nowra said he had been "flooded with mortgagee sales".
"We're seeing at least one coming through a week locally," he said, with most mortgagee action coming from the area Mr Russell described as "the mortgage belt" - spreading from Worrigee to Bomaderry and small acreage just outside Nowra.
"They're coming in thick and fast after we hadn't had any for about five years," he said.
While there were many people suffering mortgage stress, Mr Russell said the banks were usually taking action over people who extended their debts beyond their homes.
"Most of the defaults are coming from people with debt levels that extend far beyond the value of their house," he said.
That came through going into added debt to buy things including cars, caravan, boats, trailers, jetskis, and holidays over and above the mortgage.
Mr Russell gave the example of one couple that bought a house six years ago for $600,000, but now owed $800,000 and handed the property back to the bank because they could not meet the rising mortgage repayments.
"They got into debt at 2 per cent, now it's 5.5 per cent and they can't afford the $800,000 mortgage," he said.
Rachel Lea from Century 21 Signature Realty said rising interest rates were having a huge impact on household budgets - with monthly repayments on an average $500,000 mortgage increasing by about $1200 over the past 14 months.
"We certainly will see more and more of people getting into trouble with their mortgages over the next few months," she said.
Ms Lea said new figures showed Australians were paying the highest percentage of their net incomes to the banks ever in Australia's history.
While she hadn't seen many mortgagee auctions, Ms Lea was expecting a rush of sales later in the year when people found the latest land valuations resulted in them having to pay land tax.
Ms Lea said unimproved land valuations in many of the coastal areas had more than doubled, while the land tax threshold had increased by only 17.8 per cent.
READ MORE:
While land tax was not payable on your home, it had to be paid on any other property that was owned, regardless of whether or not it was earning an income, Ms Lea said.
And she warned people could be facing bills between $1000 and $30,000, or even more.
"And it's not just investors who will have to pay it, it will impact people who might have a relative who has left them a property, or who has purchased a holiday home - just a little shack somewhere but now the unimproved value has doubled there will be land tax payable on it if it's over the land tax threshold of $969,000," Ms Lea said.
Julie Gauci from Ray White Nowra said land tax was a "huge issue".
"I get at least a call a week about that, from owners who now have a huge land tax bill because their valuation has gone up by more than double in the space of 24 months." she said.
Ms Gauci questioned the figures put out by the Valuer-General - particularly in areas including Currarong, Culburra Beach and Callala Beach.
She gave the example of a three-bedroom duplex she sold recently at Culburra Beach, just four weeks after the owner received a valuation for the land alone at $680,000.
"I sold the land and the three-bedroom duplex on it for $630,000, so they're wrong, they're incorrect," Ms Gauci said.
