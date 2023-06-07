South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Families lose their homes as mortgage rates continue to rise

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 7 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A growing number of Shoalhaven families are losing their homes under a growing debt burden, impacted by rising interest rates. Picture supplied.
A growing number of Shoalhaven families are losing their homes under a growing debt burden, impacted by rising interest rates. Picture supplied.

The 12th interest rate rise in the past 14 months is pushing many Shoalhaven families to the brink as they struggle to pay their mortgages.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.