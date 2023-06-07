Shoalhaven City Council has put the brakes on a proposed Callala Bay subdivision.
Though the project's developer has confirmed it is already searching for other ways to break ground on site.
Council moved to withdraw its biodiversity certification application on the Halloran Development - a proposed 380-lot subdivision - at its Monday evening (June 5) meeting.
The 12 sitting councillors were evenly split on the issue, and ultimately, Mayor Amanda Findley used her casting vote to finalise the decision.
A biodiversity certification application is a step in the assessment process for major developments.
Prior to this week's withdrawal, the biodiversity certification application was before the state government, awaiting consideration from the environment minister.
According to Sealark Pty Ltd managing director Matt Philpott, the withdrawal on the Halloran Development is anticipated to set back progress on the proposed housing subdivision.
Development company Sealark Pty Ltd (owned by the Halloran Trust) has been running the Callala Bay project for several years.
"It means that we have to redo all our flora and fauna surveys, start the process again under a new bit of legislation," Mr Philpott said.
"That'll probably take a couple of years, realistically, and obviously a significant amount of money."
Mr Philpott added that the company would likely find another way to work around the issue, with or without a biodiversity certification.
He said while there is still the option to start another biodiversity certification application, there is also a possibility the developer can launch straight into a Development Application.
"We have got a couple of pathways, we don't have to do biodiversity certification - we've got other ways where we can bypass that process," he said.
"We've already been talking to some of our expert consultants and legal people to see what options are available to us.
"So we can't control what council does, but we still have control of the project, and will be progressing with it."
The biodiversity certification application was first brought back before council during May, in a Mayoral Minute citing environmental concerns.
This week's decision concluded a second round of debate, after a rescission motion was filed on May 22.
Following her casting vote to withdraw the application, Mayor Amanda Findley said she held her resolve on environmental grounds.
"Things have changed in the environment we're in today, we've just gone through a massive extinction through the bushfires of 2019 and 2020," she said.
"It's really time that we took some better responsibility and more carriage of what it is that we've got in front of us.
"I agreed to them [Sealark] doing something around affordable housing, but what they're planning on doing is using their affordable housing credentials to try and get brownie points in a situation where they know they're on a loss.
"And they're on a loss because there's species that are at the brink of extinction."
As part of the proposed development, Sealark had pledged to donate 40 lots to an affordable housing provider.
Said provider could then build its own affordable housing stock on the Callala Bay lots.
A specific provider was yet to be decided.
The developer had also pledged to donate more than 1000 hectares of forest to the Jervis Bay National Park, as part of the biodiversity certification - had the application been approved.
Mr Philpott said the donation could be up in the air, in light of the withdrawal.
"We will just have to reconsider all those options - all that was part of that [biodiversity certification]."
