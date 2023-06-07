South Coast Register
Our Future

Shoalhaven City Council moves to withdraw biodiversity certification application for Callala Bay Halloran Development

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 8 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 7:00am
A map of the areas involved in the biodiversity certification application, including the proposed development area, and land which was slated for donation to the National Parks. Picture supplied.
Shoalhaven City Council has put the brakes on a proposed Callala Bay subdivision.

