South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Shoalhaven Mariners topple Northern Pirates as strong form continues

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 7 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shoalhaven Mariners fourth grade side. Picture supplied.
The Shoalhaven Mariners fourth grade side. Picture supplied.

The Shoalhaven Mariners have continued their strong form in the 2023 season, securing another big win, this time against the Northern Pirates at Dapto.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.