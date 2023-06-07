The Shoalhaven Mariners have continued their strong form in the 2023 season, securing another big win, this time against the Northern Pirates at Dapto.
The Mariners being the away side, started with the bats. Doubles from Zac Douglas and Matt Moore saw the scoreboard ticking over bringing in three runs.
The Pirates first time to bat went well with Pirates second, third and fourth batters performing well bringing in three runs of their own.
In the second innings both teams managed another run each across the plate.
The third innings saw Mariners batters start with three nice hits bringing in another run, with the Mariners having a pitching change with Zac Douglas relieving struggling lead off pitcher Matt Calderon.
The first out of the innings was a spectacular catch by centre fielder Jayden Brain then runs trickled in for the Pirates letting them take the lead for the first time.
The fourth innings, was a massive one for the Mariners as they brought nine runs across the plate, with the side taking full advantage of a pitching change from the Pirates.
In response the Pirates bats were kept quiet, with a nice double play between Austin Raymond and Bruce Jones stopping the Pirates from scoring.
In the next innings the Mariners had a base running blunder that handed the Pirates a double play stopping the Mariners from scoring.
Pirates batters were battling hard but Mariners left fielder Austin Raymond not wanting to be out done by centre fielder Jayden Brain took his own spectacular catch.
The Pirates tried hard to close the lead but fell short.
Mariners' catcher Leith Grant caught the Pirates runner on second base napping, throwing a bullet to get them out, before following it up with another bullet getting the base runner trying to steal from first to second.
This would seal the win for the Mariners as they walked off the field winners, 14-10.
It was another tough game for the fifth grade Shoalhaven Mariners, who battled the Wollongong Cardinals at Cringila Park.
The Mariners started with the bats, Kalysta Palmer had some nice base running and some strong hitting from Chris Keith.
Ben Quiney managed to put the first run on the board for the game.
However, the Cardinals would start strong with the bats, with their first two batters having safe hits, but Austin Raymond shut this down.
The last innings was the most interesting with the Mariners starting first having two, two base hits and putting five runs across the plate.
With the Mariners having a healthy lead and pitcher Ben Quiney still going strong, Cardinals had their backs against the wall having to get 6 run to get the win.
Unfortunately the Mariners let their potentially first win of the season slip away with some unforced errors letting Cardinals get the required runs to take the win.
The Cardinals won 8-7.
No games will be played over the June long weekend in the Illawarra Baseball League.
