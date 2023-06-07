South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Weather

Long weekend chill on the way for south coast

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 7 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overnight temperatures on the south coast are forecast to drop to single digits, all through the King's Birthday long weekend. It might be time to stoke the campfire. Picture supplied.
Overnight temperatures on the south coast are forecast to drop to single digits, all through the King's Birthday long weekend. It might be time to stoke the campfire. Picture supplied.

This King's Birthday long weekend is set to be a cool one on the south coast.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.