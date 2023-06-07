Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) are reminding people to be vigilant about their water safety this June long weekend, following new research that highlights the increased risk of death and drownings on public holidays.
The research was published this week in The Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health, which analysed coastal deaths from 2004 to 2021.
From this analysis, it was found the risk of coastal death (drowning deaths and fatalities due to other causes) more than doubled on public holidays and was even higher on long weekends.
Between the studied period, 185 coastal deaths occurred on public holidays and 167 on long weekends.
It was further found that one in six drowning deaths occur in the winter months.
Children younger than 16 years and overseas-born Australian residents were most vulnerable, whose risk of dying on the coast tripled over public holidays and long weekends compared to other times.
Dr Jasmin Lawes, Lead Researcher from SLSA says the research also uncovered which coastal activities that significantly increased the risk of mortality.
"On long weekends scuba diving and snorkelling were particularly associated with an increased risk of drowning or death, whereas on public holidays we saw greater risk associated with swimming, wading and bystander rescues," Dr Lawes said.
Co-author Mr Shane Daw ESM, General Manager of Coastal Safety at SLSA says the research will help inform new measures to help keep people safe on the coast.
"On public holidays and long weekends, people flock to the coast - and this increased visitation brings increased exposure to risk," Mr Daw said.
"This research shows that children and overseas-born residents are most vulnerable to, and are probably less familiar with, the risks at Australian beaches."
"We need tailored water safety education and messaging to help protect these at-risk groups."
Mr Daw has a simple message for anyone heading to the coast this weekend.
"Many parts of the country are not patrolled over Winter, so if you are swimming at the beach this weekend, download the BeachSafe APP or visit www.beachsafe.org.au to find the nearest red and yellow flags."
Safety Tips for the Long Weekend:
"If you do find yourself at an unpatrolled location, we are asking everyone to adopt a STOP. LOOK. PLAN approach. STOP and check for hazards including rip currents, LOOK for other dangers like large waves or rocks, and PLAN how to stay safe before entering the water."
