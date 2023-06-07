South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Surf Life Saving Australia warns of increased drowning risk this long weekend

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 7 2023 - 11:40am, first published 11:30am
SLSA warns people to be safe this long weekend if they plan on visiting the coast. Picture by Surf Life Saving SA.
Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA) are reminding people to be vigilant about their water safety this June long weekend, following new research that highlights the increased risk of death and drownings on public holidays.

