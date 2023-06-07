South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News
Property of the Week

8 Albatross Road, Nowra

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
June 7 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dual income opportunity
Dual income opportunity

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 0 Car

  • 8 Albatross Road, Nowra
  • $780,000 -$840,000
  • Agency: Century 21, Nowra 4413 2166
  • Contact: Rachel Lea 0417 493 703
  • Inspect: By appointment

Featuring two homes, this dual income property is your gateway to lucrative returns and financial growth.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.