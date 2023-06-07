Dual income opportunity

Featuring two homes, this dual income property is your gateway to lucrative returns and financial growth.
It offers versatility and flexibility for both investors and homeowners. Whether you choose to live in one house and rent out the other, or capitalise on the potential rental income from both, the choice is yours.
Imagine owning a property that not only provides a comfortable home but also generates a steady stream of income!
"Both homes are completely separate with their own fully fenced yards," said Rachel Lea, real estate agent.
"They're modern and up-to-date, appealing, comfortable and spacious, with very large bedrooms at the front."
Located only 800 metres away from the vibrant Nowra CBD, residents will enjoy the convenience of shops, cafes, restaurants, and amenities. Plus, with easy access to transportation links, this property is perfectly positioned for long-term growth and accessibility. Not only does this investment opportunity promise excellent rental potential, but it also boasts strong capital appreciation prospects. Nowra's thriving property market, coupled with the city's continuous growth, makes this a great investment.
Whether you're an experienced investor or a first-time buyer, this dual income property is the golden ticket to long-term success.
