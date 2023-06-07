South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Jamberoo Superoos outlast Kiama Knights to win third straight

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 7 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamberoo Superoos' and reigning Cronin Medalist Mark Asquith avoiding Kiama Knights' Tom Atkins on Saturday. Picture by Tahlia Crane.
Jamberoo Superoos' and reigning Cronin Medalist Mark Asquith avoiding Kiama Knights' Tom Atkins on Saturday. Picture by Tahlia Crane.

Jamberoo Superoos have posted an important 32-20 win over keen rivals Kiama Knights in a tough local derby at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.