Jamberoo Superoos have posted an important 32-20 win over keen rivals Kiama Knights in a tough local derby at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday.
The win for the home side, their third straight win, has seen them consolidate fifth spot on the competition table, while the Knights, with a game in hand against Stingrays on July 2, remain in danger of dropping out of semi-final contention unless they can start to string a few wins together.
The Knights jumped out of the blocks and had a try in the 7 th minute when five-eighth Braith Crane and centre Cameron Cornell ran the ball on the final tackle and winger Matt Morris crossed in the corner. Matthew Laughton failed to convert and the Knights led 4-0.
It took the home side a little while to get their attack moving before returning centre Dean Watling to crash over in the 19 th minute. Corey Grigg missed the conversion to leave the scores tied at 4-all.
Lock Jarryd Morgan then converted constant pressure on the defence when he forced his way over from dummy-half in the 31 st minute and Corey Grigg converted to see the Superoos go to halftime with a handy 10-4 lead.
The Knights needed to be the first to score after the break, they did just that.
From deep inside their own half, Crane gave Cam Cornell room to move and the rangy centre broke away and kicked ahead for the speedy Morris who gathered the ball and streaked away.
Unfortunately Laughton failed to convert and the Superoos held a narrow 10-8 lead.
Jamberoo were next to score when second-rower Simon Maslanka sold the defence a huge dummy to dive over from dummy-half, but five minutes later Knights captain Tom Atkins did superbly when he drew in three defenders to send replacement forward Travis Barrett-Hancock powering over and Laughton's conversion tied the game up at 14-all.
The game was always going to come down to which side could put together back-to-back tries and it was the Superoos who soon took control.
In the 60th minute Mark Asquith was the provider when he put a charging Corey Grigg over and just four minutes later the home side put the ball through several sets of hands before winger Jordon Xuerub sent an inside ball to Asquith who scored near the posts.
Centre Matt Forsyth converted both and Jamberoo looked to have the game wrapped up at 26-14.
However the Knights has other ideas and it was the rampaging Cornell who put his side back in the game when he closed the gap to six with a try near the posts, but in the end Superoo hooker Cameron Brabender's first try the season, a determined charge from dummy half, that secured the win.
In a see-sawing battle, James Gilmore, Jarryd Morgan, Corey Grigg and Jono Dallas played well for Jamberoo. Cornell was the standout player on the field, while Matt Morris, Braith Crane and Tom Atkins tried hard to lift the Knights.
