Traffic changes on the Princes Highway, Bolong Road at Nowra

Updated June 7 2023 - 9:18am, first published 9:02am
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the Princes Highway and Bolong Road while work is carried out as part of the Nowra Bridge project.

