Traffic changes on the Princes Highway, Bolong Road

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the Princes Highway and Bolong Road while work is carried out as part of the Nowra Bridge project.
Pavement work will be carried out on the southbound lanes of the Princes Highway between Mattes Way and Illaroo Road.
For the safety of workers and road users, both northbound and southbound traffic on the Princes Highway will be reduced to a single lane and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place.
To minimise the impacts to road users, work will be carried out over two nights between 6pm and 7am on June 14 and June 15, weather permitting.
During this time, Bolong Road will be closed between the Princes Highway and Beinda Street and detours will be in place.
READ ALSO:
Light vehicles will be detoured via Beinda Street and heavy vehicles will be detoured by Railway Street, and then Cambewarra Road and Meroo roads. Resident and business access will be maintained from the Beinda Street intersection with Bolong Road.
When this work is complete, southbound traffic on the Princes Highway, between Mattes Way and Illaroo Road, will shift east so work in the middle of the highway can be carried out to replace road pavement and construct concrete medians.
Electronic signs will be in place before and during these changes, and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during this work for the safety of workers and road users. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic controls.
The Nowra Bridge project site will be shut down over the June long weekend from 7pm June 9 to 6am June 13. Reduced speed zones will continue to be enforced.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.