South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Shoalhaven Council the first in Australia to install PFAS-busting technology

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 6 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial image of SAFF technology (in blue) in position at the West Nowra Recycling and Waste facility. Picture supplied.
An aerial image of SAFF technology (in blue) in position at the West Nowra Recycling and Waste facility. Picture supplied.

Shoalhaven Council has become the first body in Australia to install EPOC Enviro's PFAS remediation technology.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.