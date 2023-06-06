The Jerrinja community has condemned the name given to the Shoalhaven's newest suburb.
Shoalhaven Council announced in February that the 425-hectare area between Bomaderry and Cambewarra was going to be developed as a new suburb called Badagarang, that would host about 3500 new homes.
At the time council said the Badagarang name represented a traditional totem of the Dharawal people, the eastern grey kangaroo.
It said the name was chosen in consultation with the Nowra Local Aboriginal Land Council and Council's Aboriginal Advisory Committee after a review of a broad range of Aboriginal history and language resources.
"This name honours the cultural heritage of our First Nations People in a similar way as Bomaderry and Cambewarra in the neighbouring suburbs," Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said.
However Jerrinja tribal leader Ron Carberry said the name was chosen from a language foreign to the Shoalhaven.
"We speak Dhurga in the Shoalhaven," he said.
"We the Jerrinja tribe cannot allow this - it's totally culturally wrong.
"They're culturally disrespecting us by naming a suburb from a lingo that doesn't belong here."
Mr Carberry said using a word from the Dharawal language, which was spoken north of the Shoalhaven, "is culturally fabricating our country and changing the culture".
"They're trying to paint a picture that's not true and correct."
Mr Carberry said he had spoken to members of council's Aboriginal Advisory Committee and "they said it didn't go through them".
Similarly, members of the Nowra Local Aboriginal Lands Council said thy were unaware of the planned name, according to Mr Carberry.
"It's been done wrong in so many ways.
"We the Jerrinja tribal people worked on this site as the native title owners, doing the archaeological surveys with the Nowra Lands Council, and we were never consulted at any time with the naming of it."
Mr Carberry said there had been no discussion with the Jerrinja people during two years of council consultation on the issue, and they first they heard of it was through a council press release.
He contrasted the lack of consultation with the push for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
"How's the Voice going to help us fix this toxic behaviour from our council?" Mr Carberry asked.
While the Badagarang name was gazetted in February, Mr Carberry is meeting with Shoalhaven Councillors trying to get it changed.
As part of the campaign he has called a meeting of the Jerrinja tribal elders on site at Taylors Lane, off Moss Vale Road, at 1pm on Friday, June 16.
It will hear calls for council to rename the Badagarang area with a traditional Dhurga word, and use only words or names from the Dhurga language when giving traditional indigenous names to areas in the Shoalhaven.
It will also discuss a call for council to consult with elders, tribal councils and local clan groups before using any traditional name, and where possible to use traditional names for places or areas recorded in written or oral history.
Mr Carberry said the motions were designed to give council guidance and clarity on using cultural and historical names.
