Australia has a history of producing business leaders who make fortunes through rather questionable means.
Think the likes of Christopher Skase and Alan Bond.
Of the same persuasion is Alan Urquhart, the central character in the David Williamson play When Dad Married Fury, being presented by the Nowra Players from June 10 to 24.
The determined and often ruthless businessman is the patriarch of a dysfuntional family, and has amassed a small fortune over the years "using rather dodgy means", according to director Peter Lavelle.
Alan is having health problems, and while his two sons are thinking about inheritance, there is a new crisis because just six months after the death of his first wife, Alan marries a former American beauty queen about half his age.
What ensues is a tale of greed and family conflict, interspersed with laughter and biting observations about Australian society.
The local theatre group has assembled a strong cast for its production, set during the global financial crisis when Alan has somehow survived the crash that has bankrupted so many, including a number of his clients.
Mr Lavelle says the situation is perfectly primed for David Williamson's observations.
"He's really at his best when he is looking at the materialistic social mores, impulses and desires of Australian middle class, and being a satirist this play is full of sharp observations about the Australian middle class and their mad desire for wealth," he said.
"It's got a lot of typical Williamson lines that go along with that."
While the play is ostensibly a battle between Alan and his two sons Ian and Ben, each successful in their own right, it is the women who quickly emerge as the stronger and dominant characters.
Mr Lavelle says that is another key trait of Davis Williamson's writing.
"He's an acute observer of what a lot of people would agree is a truism that behind every successful man is a woman who is equally strong and determined," he said.
The play features seven performers, and Mr Lavelle said it was "a uniformly strong ensemble cast".
When Dad Married Fury opens at the Players Theatre is Meroo Street, Bomaderry, with a champagne night on Saturday, June 10.
Tickets and more information are available though the Nowra Players website or from the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
