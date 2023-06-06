South Coast Register
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs comeback to down league-leading Nowra-Bomaderry Jets

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 6 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 11:00am
The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs' PJ Thornton, Cody Roach and Bailey Sassal halting the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets' attack on Sunday. Picture by Paul Davidson.
The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs have overcome a 16-nil deficit on Sunday at Bomaderry Sporting Complex to topple the Group Seven rugby league-leading Nowra-Bomaderry Jets, sending a strong message to the rest of the league in the process.

