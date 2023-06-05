South Coast Register
Laneway name will be a nod to Huskisson history - it'll be up to our councillors to make a final call

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 5 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 1:30pm
Two possible options are on the table for an as-yet-unnamed laneway in the Huskisson CBD.

