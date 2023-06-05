Two possible options are on the table for an as-yet-unnamed laneway in the Huskisson CBD.
Initially proposed to be named 'Avoca Lane' by Shoalhaven City Council, resident group Huskisson Woolamia Community Voice (HWCV) has also suggested the laneway be named 'Carpenter Lane'.
The street in question is just off Owen St, between Currambene and Hawke Streets.
The name Avoca comes from one of Huskisson's former guest houses; Avoca Guest House was owned by local identity James Dent and stood as a well known feature of the town about a century ago.
Proposed alternative 'Carpenter Lane' references another famed local identity, Queen Mary Carpenter.
Carpenter, who also went by Mary Goulding and Queen of Jervis Bay, was wife of Budd Billy II - AKA the 'King of Jervis Bay'.
Upon her death in the late 1920s, Queen Mary Carpenter was believed to be over 100 years old.
Shoalhaven City Council put the laneway naming on public notice from late April to mid-May this year, receiving several responses during that period.
Including from Huskisson Woolamia Community Voice, which opened discussions for the second naming option.
In a brief statement, a HWCV executive told the Register that 'Carpenter Lane' was "a suggestion we've made to Council and the Jerrinja LALC."
From here, the possible naming options will go to city councillors for a decision in the coming months.
"Road names for new development are generally submitted by the developer/owner. Any member of the public can also submit a road name for consideration at any time," a Shoalhaven City Council spokesperson said.
"Any suggestions are reviewed against council policy...
"Due to the feedback received for this submission the matter will be reported at a future council meeting."
