The Gerringong Lions have rebounded from a tough stretch with a dominant Group Seven Rugby League win over the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at Berry Showground on Saturday.
After two straight defeats, the Lions came out firing against Berry who didn't look ready for the punch Gerringong delivered.
They would go home on the day winners to the tune of 54-nil which reflected the one-sided nature of the game.
It only took five minutes for Gerringong to strike, when a blitzing breakthrough by centre Hayden Buchanan would set up Rixon Russell to go over. Jake Taylor would kick the conversion - one of nine on the day for the second-rower, and the score read 6-nil.
Three minutes later the Lions were over again thanks to some crafty play setting up a streaking Danny Wedd who went over under the posts.
This was a sign of things to come with Gerringong running in three more tries in the first half.
The final second half try came when a grubber kick was miscalculated by the Berry defender, with Liam Holland picking up the scraps to run over, which basically summed up the first half for the Magpies.
With the successful conversion by Taylor, Gerringong walked into halftime up 30-nil.
The second half was unfortunately no brighter for the Magpies as they were unable to find the line.
While their defence stepped up, it was not enough to contain the electric attack of the Lions.
Isaac Laughton opened the scoring in the second half, with some sound ball movement completely opening up the field for him to run over out wide.
Nicholas Quinn would be the next Lion to cross with the speed of Gerringong again dismantling the Magpies' line.
Liam Holland would have his second, running the length of the entire field, zigzagging his way through everyone to go over and was showered with love from his teammates after.
The final nail in the coffin came from another near full length run of the field, this time from Laughton for his second.
The conversion rounded out the score to 54-nil.
Gerringong, with this win, is tied in second place with the Stingrays with 14 points, trailing the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets (15) by just one.
While Berry sit tied for last place with Albion Park on five points.
The Lions will next battle the Jets on June 17, while the Magpies will hope to take down the struggling Warilla-Lake South Gorillas.
In other Group Seven action, Jamberoo continued their positive recent run with a 32-20 win against rivals Kiama, while on Sunday, Milton Ulladulla upset leaders Nowra-Bomaderry 27-16, Stingrays continued their stellar start to the season with a 32-16 win against Albion Park-Oak Flats and Shellharbour held Warilla scoreless in a 12-0 win.
