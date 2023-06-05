Some of the Shoalhaven's apprentice chefs and school-based trainees had a chance to work with internationally-acclaimed chef Peter Kuruvita on the weekend.
The television presenter and author hosted a Land of the Curry Leaf lunch at Huskisson's Paperbark Camp on Sunday, June 3, and spent the previous day preparing meals and ingredients in Bomaderry TAFE's commercial kitchens.
For the work he was joined by several young people starting off in their cooking careers, along with TAFE commercial cooking teachers Greg King and Jo McRae, who did her apprenticeship under Mr Kuruvita.
Other experienced chefs also took part, wanting to learn from the man highly regarded as a master of spice.
Mr Kuruvita said he loved sharing his skills and knowledge with anyone wanting to learn.
"It's one of the most important things, to make sure that we're bringing up that next generation, because I think sometimes that gets forgotten," he said.
"And I really like this TAFE for that, they really do a good job, there's a lot of passionate teachers here, it's got all the equipment in the world.
"It you're coming up, you need to be in a situation where you're trained well as well, and that's sometimes the hardest part."
Mr Kuruvita said he was delighted by the number of people who offered to help in the busy, buzzing TAFE kitchen
"The community spirit here is amazing, there's people come here from all different restaurants today to assist and learn, so it's fun," he said.
"It's always fun to come down and to bring my style of food, vegetarian style food into and event here, is fantastic."
The Land of the Curry Leaf lunch was one of many events held as part of the Shoalhaven Autumn Celebration of Food.
That wraps up with its final events this week.
The week features high teas every day at Berry's Queens Street cafe, while Club Jervis Bay is hosting a pizza and pasta night paired with specially selected wines on Monday, June 5.
The Sussex Inlet High Tea Experiences is being held on Tuesday, June 6, featuring food from Inlet Eats and teas from Tea Journeys.
In the evening Jervis Bay Brewing is celebrating World Oceans Day with crafts beers, food prepared by the chefs from 5 Little Pigs, and entertainment from Ness Quinn and Paul Greene.
One of the food festival's highlights is happening on Friday, June 9, when some of Australia's best chefs including Giovanni Pilu, Massimo Mele and Sam Smith prepare an Italian Fiesta at Ponte Bar and Dining.
Willinga Park at Bawley Point is hosting a long table lunch on Saturday, June 10, celebrating local produce prepared by chefs, Luke Bow and Sean McCarthy.
There will also be plenty of food available at the Viking Festival in Sussex Inlet on the Saturday, where several members of the Shoalhaven Food Network's Gaining Through Training program will be on duty, showing their skills.
That is being followed the next day by the Viking Festival long table lunch, a traditional three-course meal prepared by Swordfish Brewing and Restaurant, overlooking the beautiful Sussex Inlet.
