Shoalhaven residents will not need to go back to the polls after State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, resigned her position as a Ward 3 Shoalhaven Councillor.
Instead a new countback system will be used, as Ms Butler resigned within the first 18 months of being elected.
Three groups contested Ward 3 at the council election on December 4, 2021.
Two were elected from the Shoalhaven Independents and one each from Labor and the Greens.
While John Barclay from the Shoalhaven Independents was the last person eliminated from the vote count, Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said she expected the countback to give the position to Gillian Boyd, who was number two on Labor's ballot.
However there is a process to go through first.
Just before the 2021 election, changes to state legislation gave local councils the option to choose countback elections, instead of holding by-elections when a councillor leaves office within 18 months of being elected.
Ms Butler met that deadline by just a few days.
Currently 99 councils in NSW, including Shoalhaven City, have opted in for countback elections.
A countback election uses the same ballot papers and voting count system as the previous general election.
Candidates who were on that ballot paper will have the chance to put their hat back in the ring (with a formal application to the NSW Electoral Commission), if they are still interested.
Then all the ballots for Ward 3 will be recounted, with Mrs Butler disregarded and her preference votes allocated accordingly.
If there is only one eligible candidate, that person will be elected.
If there are no eligible candidates, an attendance by-election will be required.
There are several steps to the process, and all have to follow strict timeframes.
Here's a rundown from the NSWEC:
At an estimate, the result of a countback election could be declared in early to mid July.
A countback election would be a first for the Shoalhaven.
Since the legislation was introduced in 2021, nine councils have held countback elections.
Upper Lachlan; Weddin; Edward River; Wentworth; Hay; Upper Hunter, and Queanbeyan-Palerang have each held one.
Georges River and Snowy Monaro councils have each held two countback elections.
