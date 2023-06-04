The question being asked amongst Illawarra Rugby fans is: who will stop Shoalhaven?
Will Miller's side made it seven wins on the trot to begin the season after claiming the 2022 premiership with a high-scoring 64-13 defeat of a strong Wollongong Tech Waratahs team at Saunders Oval.
A hat-trick to Mark Brandon, a double to Conor Trudgen and tries to Steven and Kieran Brandon, Duncan Maddinson, Harry Hibbs and Braydon Walsh wrapped up the demolition job.
Shoalies coach Miller was full of praise for the opposition on a solid day for the club.
"The game was very tough and they were definitely a better side that the end score reflected," he said.
"There were a lot of early tries against the play which was good to see us capitalise on, but I think they will be a real dark horse later in the year."
Coming into the match, Tech-Tahs coach Matt Evans wasn't sure what to expect from the defending premiers, but was certainly looking to rise up the ladder and improve on the 4-2 record to start the season - compared to Shoalies' 6-0 start.
But he made no mistake in understanding that his troops were in for a tough battle on their home turf and that's what occurred.
Post-match, however, he was relatively upbeat despite the lopsided scoreline.
"We have absolutely no doubt that those wizards - the Brandon brothers - caused a lot of damage," he said.
"We felt like we beat them in the forwards, but we were hopelessly outclassed in the backs and credit to them on that. Every error we made, and we made a lot of them, they turned into points.
"So the performance is not what we wanted but the attitude was great. I think our major issue was possession. We did not have enough of it to control possession and that's what we wanted to do.
"At stages we didn't have the ball for five or six minutes and then [when we got it] we're rushing passes and we make mistakes. It is a possession game and we were certainly out-possessed today."
In other matches Avondale defeated Campelltown 59-10, Kiama beat Camden 22-16 and Bowral edged Shamrocks 22-17.
