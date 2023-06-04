South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Who will stop them? Defending Illawarra Rugby premiers Shoalhaven make it seven straight

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 5 2023 - 9:37am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Miller was bloodied and bruised but it was all worth it for Shoalhaven. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Will Miller was bloodied and bruised but it was all worth it for Shoalhaven. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

The question being asked amongst Illawarra Rugby fans is: who will stop Shoalhaven?

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.