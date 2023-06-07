Viking Festival
Celebrate Scandinavia
Sussex Inlet's famous celebration of all things Scandinavian is almost here. Take a wander through the Viking Village, marvel at the cooking displays, play Viking games, watch in wonderment as the warriors put on a show in armoured combat - and be sure to catch the opening flotilla. It's all happening on the banks of Sussex Inlet, on June 10.
Great Eats
Celebration of Food
Savour the flavours of the Shoalhaven, as our region's Autumn Celebration of Food draws to a close. This weekend, join Nowra's Ponte Dining for a 'Festa Italiana (June 9), settle in for a long-table lunch at Willinga Park (June 10), or eat like a king at Swordfish Brewing's Viking Long Lunch (June 11). For more events, visit www.shoalhavenfoodnetwork.com.au
Painting Class
Get started in art
Ever wanted to try your hand at painting, but don't know where to start? The Art Hub in Nowra can get you started. This Saturday (June 10), try their Introduction to Painting class - it's a chance to try a variety of materials, methods and styles. All materials supplied, cost is $75. Class runs 9.30am to 12.30pm. Be sure to book ahead online, or drop into The Art Hub.
Market Fare
Shop this weekend
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, plants for the garden, or a great gift, your local market is bound to have it. This week, there's the Berry Farmers Market Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets (Thursday, 2-6pm), Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 3-6pm), Berry Bowling Club Markets (Saturday, 9am-2pm), Marine Rescue Ulladulla Wharf Markets (Sunday, 8am-1pm), and Kangaroo Valley Farmers Market (9am-1pm).
Star Gazing
Jervis Bay
Embark on an awe-inspiring space journey with an astrophysicist in the dark skies of Jervis Bay, away from the city lights. This Friday (May 26), Jervis Bay Stargazing is taking astronomy enthusiasts on a unique tour through the constellations and planets above us. There are limited places, book at jervisbaystargazing.com.au
Chill Out
Yoga at Bundanon
Start your Sunday with a yoga class overlooking the serene Shoalhaven River. Bundanon is hosting Vinyasa Flow with local instructors Taylor from Yonder Movement and Anna Smallwood from Roaming Yogis. It's the ultimate refresh for your body, mind and soul. BYO yoga mat, entry to the art museum is included in ticket price.
Coming Up
Barista Course
Expand on your appreciation of coffee with this short yet robust course at Ulladulla TAFE. Gain basic barista skills and the confidence to up your home espresso game, or work on professional skills to use anywhere in the world. Class is on Tuesday (June 13), cost is $150. Visit Ulladulla TAFE for more info.
