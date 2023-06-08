Huskisson and Bomaderry in line for major road upgrades

Major road upgrades are on the way at both Huskisson and Bomaderry.
Shoalhaven City Council approved two tenders for the roadworks at its Monday evening (June 5) meeting, signalling the start of construction is imminent.
Meroo Rd at Bomaderry is slated for pavement rehabilitation along a 1.2km section; the works will start near The Meadows Swim School, and extend south.
Council has awarded the tender to Stabilised Pavements of Australia for $1,820,753.88.
At Huskisson, works will focus on building a roundabout at the intersection of Bowen and Currambene St.
A section of Bowen St will also undergo a suite of works: kern and gutter, footpaths, pavement rehabilitation, street lighting, stormwater drains, line marking and road signs are all in the project scope.
Council has awarded the tender to Cleary Bros (Bombo) for $940,678.30.
Stage two of the Huskisson project is yet to be tendered.
It will including much of the same works, covering more of Bowen St plus Sydney St, and sections of Morton and Calala Streets.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.