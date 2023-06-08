South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Roads

Huskisson and Bomaderry in line for major road upgrades

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 8 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Major road works are set to begin in Bomaderry and Huskisson, after tenders for the projects were awarded this week. Picture from file.
Major road works are set to begin in Bomaderry and Huskisson, after tenders for the projects were awarded this week. Picture from file.

Major road upgrades are on the way at both Huskisson and Bomaderry.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.