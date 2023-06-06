Shoalhaven car enthusiasts are making renewed efforts to build a motorsport complex in the city.
And they have full support of Shoalhaven City councillors.
The Shoalhaven Motorsports Working Group has been re-established, with community advocates Norman Mogg, Paul Dean, Roger Walker and Robert Bridge on board.
Council unanimously approved the group's new terms of reference at its Monday evening (June 5) meeting.
Norman Mogg made a delegation to council on Monday, backed by a strong contingent of local motorsport fans who had filled the public gallery.
Mr Mogg laid out projected economic benefits of a future complex, and delivered news that an investor had shown interest to financially back a local project.
"We are about creating jobs within the motorsport complex, and in a previous deputation we came up with around 400 jobs which would be created over a period of about three years once a project is finished," he said.
"It's estimated that a motorsports complex will direct annual revenue of $50 million with a multiplier of three, which would be worth over $150 million annually to the local economy."
Councillor Matthew Norris led the charge in the chamber, and has also been appointed chair of the Motorsport Working Group.
Speaking to the motion, Cr Norris said it has given hope for an economic boon to the Shoalhaven, though there is still a long way to go until the region is actually off and racing.
The working group's first challenge will be locating potential sites for a motorsport complex.
"I understand this isn't the full lot of recommendations that the Motorsport Working Group would have wanted, but it is a way forward, where we can keep this thing moving and keep it alive," Cr Norris said.
"If we ever do find the right spot, we can put this in our city and have a huge economic benefit."
Cr John Wells added an acknowledgement of the locals who had been advocating for decades to get a motorsport complex up and running.
"In terms of the work that's gone into this particular project over a long period of time, it goes right back to probably 20 years," he said.
"This is a very substantial project, and one the city can't afford to lose.
"Research I've undertaken suggested Wakefield Park is worth at least $15 million a year for the village of Goulburn.
"I can't believe that with a land area of 4550 square kilometres that we cannot find a single site to accommodate a world class, or at least national class motor park. And for that reason I strongly support it."
With the unanimous support from councillors, the Motorsport Working Group will push forward with investigating potentially suitable locations for a motorsport complex.
