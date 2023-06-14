The Shoalhaven community remains fiercely divided over the city's 45 degree rule - but it will have to wait a little longer for a resolution as local politicians are deadlocked.
Under the existing rule, landowners can lop a tree if it meets two standards: the tree is closer than its own height from an approved building, and part of the tree is above a line 45 degrees from the vertical extension of the building wall.
A series of proposed changes to tighten the 45 degree rule have been met with anger and confusion from the public, and prompted fierce debate in the council chamber.
At the most recent Shoalhaven City Council meeting (June 5), community members turned out en masse to fill the public gallery, in camps both for and against proposed changes.
Among the crowd was Carlene Timbs: the widow of Gordon Timbs, who was crushed by a fallen tree while lying in his bed.
The 45 degree rule was originally instituted as a response to Mr Timbs' death.
Speaking in a delegation to the council meeting, Mrs Timbs once again asked for no changes to the status quo.
"Our homes are our human habitat, and your decisions are endangering my life, and many Shoalhaven residents... people 25 years later are fighting for their lives," she said.
"Shoalhaven residents should be your top priority with a strong stance, over a tree.
"The 45 degree rule has worked well within Shoalhaven, there is no reason to say it hasn't.
"Gordon didn't deserve to die under a 10 tonne tree because of human error. Please don't make the same human error over a tree."
Supporters of the proposed amendment pointed to the relative benefits of living in leafy green suburbs - from property values to general health and wellbeing outcomes.
One of them was Oisin Sweeney, representing Birdlife Shoalhaven.
The academic has studied the social benefits of urban canopy, but said even the amended rule still raised a concern for environmentalists.
"Birdlife Shoalhaven supports the amendment as a modest first step towards a holistic urban greening program," he said.
"We find that [wording] to be a little bit subjective, a little bit lose, and potentially then opening the 45 degree rule up to abuse: that it's not used to manage risk, but is instead used to exploit for the removal of trees for other purposes, such as convenience."
There are several proposed changes to the 45 degree rule.
Out of those proposed changes, there are a handful of key points:
It would be up to the property owner to determine if a tree is dangerous.
According to the amended rule, "the 45-degree rule can be used where a landowner determines that the tree poses a potential short-term risk (less than on year) to the lawfully erected building that cannot be mitigated by alternative tree management approached (e.g. selective pruning)."
A professional arborist would have to chop the tree down.
The proposed changes would require the landowner to hire a qualified arborist to chop down the dangerous tree in question.
That arborist would need to have an AQF Level 3 qualification.
Essentially, a regular person without qualifications would not be allowed to chop down a dangerous tree.
There would be added details for applying the rule
Extra details on how to apply the 45-degree rule would be added with the proposed amendment.
Namely, "the tree must not be a tree with a hollow and/or nests (for example, stick nests)" and, "the tree must not be a tree on an upward slope greater than 18 degrees from the building."
Notices to the neighbours would need a date on them.
Already, landowners need to give at least five days notice to all adjoining and adjacent neighbours about proposed tree removal works.
The proposed change specifies "the notification is to be dated with the date the notification was given."
Landowners would need to notify council.
In addition to the notice to neighbours, landowners would need to notify council about proposed tree removal, with a letter signed by their arborist.
It's worth noting, a signed notification letter is not a full arborist report. The proposed amendment wouldn't mandate a full arborist report.
During the proposed trial period, notice to council would provide real data about the 45-degree rule: how many people are using it, and how many dangerous trees are out there.
The amendment would include a policy statement.
The policy statement in the proposed amendment includes a run-down of why trees are valuable in urban areas.
It would also provide context for the 45-degree rule:
"Despite the range of values associated with trees, it is sometimes necessary to consider the removal of a tree where it presents an unmanageable risk," the proposed amendment reads.
"The 45 Degree Rule provides an opportunity for certain trees to be removed without the need for Council approval (i.e., no formal development assessment process)."
Following several delegations and lengthy discussion at its June 5 meeting, Shoalhaven City Council remained split on the issue.
The initial motion - to amend the existing rule and trial changes for 12 months - was deadlocked 6-6 in the chamber.
Mayor Amanda Findley used her casting vote to pass the motion, which was then met with a rescission motion from opposing councillors.
The issue will return to the council chamber on June 26.
