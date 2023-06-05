Shoalhaven councillors are set to receive a pay rise in the new financial year.
From July 1, councillors will be paid $32,590 per year, and the mayor $94,950 per year.
The increase in councillor and mayoral fees follows a ruling from the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal, and a subsequent vote by Shoalhaven City Council at its Monday evening (June 5) meeting.
The tribunal upgraded Shoalhaven City to a 'Regional Strategic Area', having revised its own classification scheme.
Classification takes on board the population of a council area, growth rates, development, assets and infrastructure, and major services - among many other detailed criteria.
Previously, Shoalhaven City was classified as a 'Regional Centre' and councillors were paid less.
Councillors' pay in the 2022-23 financial year has been $25,310; the mayor's pay has been $62,510.
Councils have an option to pay their deputy mayor the higher mayoral rate, for times when they are acting in the position of mayor.
However, Shoalhaven council opted not to provide that extra pay to the deputy mayor while they are temporarily taking on those duties.
In a report to the council meeting, it was noted that allowances for the pay rise would be made in an upcoming budget review.
"It is proposed that if endorsed by the Council, the required, currently unbudgeted funds of $119,445 will be identified and funded at each of the quarterly budget reviews in the 2023/24 financial year," the report concluded.
The resolution to note Tribunal recommendations, and adjust the councillor and mayoral fees, was passed 8-4.
Councillors Paul Ell, Serena Copley, Patricia White and John Kotlash opposed the resolution.
Shoalhaven City Council was one of four councils to be reclassified as a Regional Strategic Area. Lake Macquarie, Maitland, and Tweed councils were also reclassified.
Councils are reviewed by the Tribunal every three years.
