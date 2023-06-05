South Coast Register
Shoalhaven City Councillors move pay rise for 2023-24 financial year, recommended by Local Government Remuneration Tribunal

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 6 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 7:00am
Shoalhaven City Councillors will receive a pay rise in the new financial year, in line with a recommendation from the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal. Picture from file.
Shoalhaven councillors are set to receive a pay rise in the new financial year.

