Community groups to share in nearly $200K of Shoalhaven City Council donations

Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 11 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:30am
Community events including the Bomaderry-Nowra Lions Carols in the Park will be supported by Shoalhaven City Council donations this year. Picture by Nicolette Pickard.
45 Shoalhaven community groups will benefit from nearly $200,000 in council donations over the next 12 months.

