45 Shoalhaven community groups will benefit from nearly $200,000 in council donations over the next 12 months.
In total, $199,920.17 is being given out in community donations, covering everything from rates and operations to major community events.
Shoalhaven City Council finalised the list of local groups and events at its most recent meeting (June 5).
The organisations confirmed to receive support are:
Council will also provide sponsorship to Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community ($2000) and Soldier On ($1000).
Speaking to the lengthy list of donations in the chamber, councillors made a point to recognise the Bomaderry Nowra Lions Club.
The group has taken carriage of Nowra's popular carols by candlelight event for decades, Cr Greg Watson said.
Cr Watson also used his time to also express the opinion that the event should receive more recognition and funding.
"The history behind the carols by candlelight is that council originally ran them; in the early 1980s we asked Bomaderry Lions Club to take over operating them for us," he said.
"They're running it for us, they're doing us a favour."
Council sponsorship for two events - Sanctuary Point Community Pride's youth week barbecue and Shoalhaven Aboriginal People in Custody's education program - was rolled over from last year. Both events were previously postponed.
