Projects to take place in Huskisson and beside the Shoalhaven River

By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 2 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 3:50pm
Shoalhaven Council has been given $880,000 to build three new pedestrian crossings in Huskisson's Owen Street. File photo.
Shoalhaven Council has been given more than $1.4 million to improve facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.

