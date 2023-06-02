Shoalhaven Council has been given more than $1.4 million to improve facilities for pedestrians and cyclists.
Much of the funding has been directed to Huskisson, where $880,000 will be spent building three pedestrian crossings in Owen Street.
The money will be for kerb blister adjustments and associated works including line marking for crossings and parking.
Another $556,000 is being directed to areas along the Shoalhaven River and under the new Nowra Bridge.
Council plans to design an improved shared user path along the Shoalhaven River's southern bank, upgrading the areas under the bridge to link with the riverfront to the east.
Further improvements are also planned for paths under the bridge on the river's northern side.
Funding for the projects has been provided under the State Government's Get Active program.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen said projects were being funded across the state to help relieve pressure on roads and public transport networks, while encouraging healthier lifestyles.
