Hazard reduction burn near Shoalhaven Heads

A hazard reduction burn is planned for Seven Mile Beach National Park.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will conduct the burn from Saturday, June 3.
The 13-hectare burn, located immediately north of Shoalhaven Heads village, will reduce naturally accumulated fuel loads in the park to protect nearby private properties and businesses from future wildfires.
NPWS will take advantage of forecast southerly wind conditions to undertake the burn, to ensure any smoke produced by the low intensity burn moves away from Shoalhaven Heads.
The burn is scheduled to begin at 10am on Saturday morning, with mop up and patrol continuing over the following week.
The southwest corner of Seven Mile Beach National Park, including the Sand Track, will be closed for the duration of the burn. The area will be reopened once the area is deemed safe.
Traffic control will be in place on local roads, including Gerroa Rd and Bolong Rd. Motorists are reminded to exercise caution and drive to conditions.
Smoke may be visible to residents in Shoalhaven Heads, Gerroa and Berry.
People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
Hazard reduction burns are essential to reduce bushfire fuel loads to help protect parks, neighbours and communities from future bushfires.
This burn is one of many hazard reduction operations undertaken by NPWS each year, many with assistance from the Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW.
All burns around the state are coordinated with the NSW Rural Fire Service to ensure the impact on the community is assessed at a regional level.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Planning and Environment.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit the NSW Health website or Asthma Australia.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government Hazards Near Me website and app.
