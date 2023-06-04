When Shoalhaven High School students ran out to play in the White Ribbon Cup on Thursday, June 1, they did it wearing tops designed by one of their own.
While Braeden Oswald was too young to play in the competition at only 13, he spent two weeks researching and designing the jerseys.
The feature an array of dots, circles and colours - each carrying their own significance.
"The dots are the mobs on their creative journey," Braeden explained.
"And the dots in the circles are the communities coming together."
The design also incorporated a white ribbon for raising awareness of domestic violence, as well as the school's emblem.
READ MORE:
Braeden said the playing tops, "came out better than I expected."
The eye-catching designs certainly impressed organisers of the day, which was held to raise awareness of family and domestic violence, and help connect people to support services.
Police paid for playing tops to be printed for each of the four schools participating in the inaugural White Ribbon Cup - Bomaderry, Nowra, Shoalhaven and Vincentia High Schools.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.