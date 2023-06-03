SIXTY years of volunteering in the Nowra community has resulted in Janet Hughes receiving a Medal of the Order of Australia.
And the IRT Greenwell Gardens resident said it all started with a suggestion from her husband Ian.
"Ian belonged to an organisation and he said they're looking for ladies to help them, and that's how I got started," Mrs Hughes said.
"Then one thing led to another and I just kept on going."
Mrs Hughes joined the Nowra Jaycee Ladies Auxiliary, known as the Jayceettes, in 1963, and in 1967 she became the inaugural president of the ladies auxiliary for Havenlee.
The group helped establish the Havenlee School, providing education for students with intellectual or physical disabilities, during Mrs Hughes' time with the auxiliary..
"There wasn't a facility in the area that offered this kind of support, so we started the school and I had a roster going for teacher's aides, and that was quite a big job," she said.
Mrs Hughes has also been a member of the Nowra Quota Club and the Nowra Lions Club, and continued that involvement.
She joked that she had done "anything and everything" as a community volunteer.
"I've managed an opportunity shop, helped establish music halls, worked behind the scenes for Relay for Life, donated many quilts to charity, and run group craft classes," Mrs Hughes said.
She was also part of the mayor's committee to raise funds for a linear accelerator for cancer treatment at the Shoalhaven Cancer Care Centre, and continued to provide support for cancer patients and their families needing to travel to Nowra for treatment.
"The Lions Club puts together a little package of tea, coffee, longlife milk and sugar for people who book into the centre's accommodation for treatment - it's just a little thing to make them feel more welcome," Mrs Hughes said.
Volunteering for so many organisations and being involved in the community was "incredibly satisfying", she said.
"I love volunteering because of the appreciation that people show," Mrs Hughes said.
"It's like getting a pat on the back every time you do something."
Mrs Hughes received to Order of Australia Medal during a recent investiture ceremony at Government House Sydney, which was followed by the Nowra CWA hosting a local afternoon tea for OAMs in the district.
