Medal of the Order of Australia presented to a tireless community volunteer

By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 3 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:30am
Nowra's Janet Hughes celebrates receiving her OAM. Picture supplied.
SIXTY years of volunteering in the Nowra community has resulted in Janet Hughes receiving a Medal of the Order of Australia.

