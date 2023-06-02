South Coast Register
Liza Butler quits council weeks after being elected to State Parliament

By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 2 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 12:30pm
Recently elected State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, has resigned from her role as a Shoalhaven Councilor just before a deadline that would have triggered a byelection. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Despite constant assurances during the election campaign that she could fulfil both roles, recently elected South Coast MP has resigned as a Shoalhaven Councillor.

