Despite constant assurances during the election campaign that she could fulfil both roles, recently elected South Coast MP has resigned as a Shoalhaven Councillor.
The resignation took effect on Thursday, June 1 - two days after Ms Butler made her maiden speech to State Parliament.
And it was just three days before the June 4 deadline for a provision that will see Ms Butler replaced through a recount of votes from the local government election that took place on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
The NSW Electoral Commission still has a process to go through, including contacting all ward three candidates from the 2021 election to see if they are willing to take part in the recount.
Then after appointing someone to oversee the process, all votes cast in the ballot will be recounted with Ms Butler excluded and all her votes being passed to the next preferences.
"This will mean ratepayers will not be burdened with a by-election, and a seamless transition to a new councillor for ward three can occur," Ms Butler said.
The process is expected to take several weeks.
Ms Butler said several factors contributed to her decision to resign from council.
"Since being elected the Member for South Coast, there have been instances whereby holding both positions have become a conflict of interest when conducting council business in the chamber and I have been unable to contribute to the debate on the floor of council," she said.
"While I believe that the roles of councillor and Member for South Coast sit well together regarding constituent issues, I feel it is best that I resign from this position, so that I can solely focus on representing the people of the South Coast."
She said it had been "a great honour" to represent the people of ward three in Shoalhaven Council during the past 18 months.
Ms Butler said her appointment to two select committees in recent weeks also played a role in her decision.
"One of these committees will see me travelling across regional and rural parts of NSW to examine remote, rural, and regional health.
"Regional and rural health is extremely important for the South Coast Electorate and for far too long we have been left behind in this regard," she said.
"I am honoured to be working on the select committee to implement all 44 recommendations of the Legislative Council's report into the health outcomes and access to health and hospital services in rural, regional, and remote NSW."
