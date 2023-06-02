South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

White Ribbon Cup brings schools together for sport and education

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 2 2023 - 11:16am, first published 10:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action from the league tag game between Nowra High and Shoalhaven High as part of the White Ribbon Cup. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Action from the league tag game between Nowra High and Shoalhaven High as part of the White Ribbon Cup. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

There was plenty of energy and excitement at the Bomaderry Fields on Thursday, June 1, as four local schools competed in the White Ribbon Cup.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.