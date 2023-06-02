There was plenty of energy and excitement at the Bomaderry Fields on Thursday, June 1, as four local schools competed in the White Ribbon Cup.
Students from Bomaderry, Nowra, Shoalhaven and Vincentia High Schools took part in the event, that was organised to shine a light on domestic and family violence.
Chief Inspector Ray Stynes from Nowra Police said the day was the culmination of programs police had been running in local high schools, "raising awareness of domestic and family violence, and violence in general".
And while there was plenty of action on the rugby league and league tag fields, several agencies and organisations had set up to run workshops for when students and supporters were not playing.
Chief Inspector Stynes said the day was organised as part of an education strategy, and to reach out to people in the region experiencing problems due to violence.
He said domestic and family violence took up a lot of police time, and the White Ribbon Cup was among a range of activities conducted to connect with the community and provide support for victims.
And the involvement of the various agencies dealing with family and domestic violence was hopefully a conduit to get into high schools and increase support for students, staff and families, he said.
"If it helps on person or family, it's a success," Chief Inspector Stynes said.
And while the inaugural White Ribbon Cup had four schools competing, he said the plan was to expend it with more schools in coming years.
Group 7 rugby league's football operations manager Aston Sims said the cup was "a landmark day" for local sport and the battle against domestic violence.
He said the day was aimed at showing people what support was available for anyone experiencing problems with domestic or family violence.
It's not necessarily about rugby league, it's about education around domestic violence," Mr Sims said.
"We're just using the vehicle of rugby league here today to help make a positive change in the environment."
