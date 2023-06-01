Shoalhaven residents connected to satellite internet may be able to secure an uncapped and speedier plan from Thursday, June 1.
Services from NBN Co's sky muster internet have been bolstered to provide better internet speeds for rural and regional areas.
A new Sky Muster Plus Premium service has been launched which will provide customers will fully unmetered data 24 hours a day with speeds up to 100Mbps.
"Today's announcement is fantastic news for the locals who rely on satellite broadband to stay connected and informed," Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said.
"I would encourage anyone currently on a satellite or ADSL plan to contact their service provider to see if they can upgrade their plan."
Traditional ADSL and satellite connections were limited to 25Mbps or lower, meaning the new plans could see a four-fold speed improvement for users.
The Government said the service responds to increasing demand for more data and faster speeds from satellite users caused by the growing use of video streaming, and people working and studying from home
The product launch follows a trial over 10,000 Sky Muster Plus customers earlier this year that reported greater user satisfaction when customers could access increased evening speeds and uncapped data.
"3000 more homes in Gilmore will now be able to access unmetered satellite broadband. This is fantastic news, because the data will be uncapped, and the speeds will be higher," Ms Phillips said.
The unmetered service has been enabled by the Albanese Government's $480 million investment to upgrade NBN Fixed Wireless services that is moving around 120,0000 premises from satellite to fixed wireless, freeing up capacity on Sky Muster.
The launch of the new product complements the Albanese Government's commitments to improving NBN technologies in regional areas, including by investing $2.4 billion to expand full-fibre NBN to an additional 1.5 million premises.
Further information about the new product is available at www.nbn.com.au/skymusterplus.
