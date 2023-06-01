South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

NBN Sky Muster plans offering improved speeds, uncapped downloads

Updated June 1 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Online shopping, studying and streaming services will be easier from June 1 with NBN Sky Muster offering quicker, uncapped services.
Online shopping, studying and streaming services will be easier from June 1 with NBN Sky Muster offering quicker, uncapped services.

Shoalhaven residents connected to satellite internet may be able to secure an uncapped and speedier plan from Thursday, June 1.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.