Breaking: Two dead after being run over by ute at North Nowra

Crash Investigation Unit officers were enroute to North Nowra Wednesday night after two men died when they were run over earlier in the evening.
Emergency services were called to Condie Crescent, about 7pm Wednesday and found two men, aged 36 and 41, critically injured.
By-standers rendered first aid until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived; however, both men died at the scene.
Officers attached to the South Coast Police District are investigating reports that the men may have been lying on the road when they were run over by a utility being driven by a 27-year-old man.
The driver has been taken to hospital to undergo mandatory testing.
A crime scene has been established and inquiries into the cause of the crash are underway.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
