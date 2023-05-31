South Coast Register
Breaking: Two dead after being run over by ute at North Nowra

Updated May 31 2023 - 9:46pm, first published 9:40pm
File picture.

Crash Investigation Unit officers were enroute to North Nowra Wednesday night after two men died when they were run over earlier in the evening.

