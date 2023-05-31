Three St George Illawarra stars have confirmed their attendance at the inaugural White Ribbon Cup competition in Bomaderry on Thursday, June 1.
NRL player Blake Lawrie, along with Bobbi Law and Cortez Te Pou from the NRLW side, will watch four local high schools battle it out in the one-day competition.
Under 16 teams from Bomaderry, Nowra, Shoalhaven and Vincentia High Schools will compete, with the boys playing rugby league and the girls playing league tag.
The day is being held to raise awareness and take a stand against domestic and family violence, bringing in non-government agencies to focus on the next generation, victim focus and care, and connected communities to help break the cycle of violence.
It has been organised by South Coast Police in conjunction with the NRL and Group 7 ruby league.
Police presented the participating students with their playing jerseys a couple of days ahead of game day.
Police said students had played a role in designing the different playing tops.
Spectators are invited to watch the action at the Bomaderry Sporting Fields, support the students, and talk to some of the organisations attending.
