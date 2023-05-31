South Coast Register
Dragons players to watch at four local high schools battle it out

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 31 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:32pm
Blake Lawrie is among three St George Illawarra stars attending the White Ribbon Cup in Bomaderry in Thursday, June 1.
Three St George Illawarra stars have confirmed their attendance at the inaugural White Ribbon Cup competition in Bomaderry on Thursday, June 1.

