Vincentia High School is leading the way when it comes to addressing the wider welfare needs of its students, and incorporating them into the education process.
The school opens its wellbeing hub, called walawaani ngarn, or welcome place in the Dhurga language, on Friday, June 2.
And coordinator of the yiliga miraral wellbeing team, Joanne Warren, said the hub was providing a range of benefits.
The purpose-built space had been created "to allow agencies, services, community groups to support our students on site", she said.
She described it as "A fascinating way of integrating and collaborating with services."
A total of 14 services and agencies were using the wellbeing hub to offer support for the school's students and families, Ms Warren said.
"We've ben supported by a number of agencies like headspace, for example, Anglicare, child and adolescent mental health, NSW Drug and Alcohol, a whole range of services who provide outreach to our school," she said.
"They utilise the space and we coordinate the appointments for young people and they come and meet with that therapist or that service provider, or whoever happens to be on site.
"So it's a really nice way of allowing students and families to access services that they would normally have to go into Nowra to get to."
Ms Warren said the lack of public transport made it difficult for some students to get to appointments in Nowra, and it also created attendance issues.
"When students have to go into Nowra for an appointment they tend to have to miss a whole day of school," she said.
Ms Warren expected the hun to host "hundreds of appointments a year" with the different services - some attending weekly, others fortnightly, and some as needed.
The wellness hub is being officially opened at 9.30am on Friday, June 2, with a range of support services and local elders attending.
