New Wellness Hub offers extra support for Vincentia High students

By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 31 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:00pm
Coordinator of Vincentia High School's yiliga miraral wellbeing team, Joanne Warren, outside the new walawaani ngarn wellbeing hub that's being opened on Friday. June 2. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Vincentia High School is leading the way when it comes to addressing the wider welfare needs of its students, and incorporating them into the education process.

