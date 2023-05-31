It was a busy weekend for several of the Nowra Velo Club riders, racing at four different venues.
Saturday afternoon action saw Curtis Trkulja, Ben Wallis and Adrian McMillan racing in the Illawarra criteriums at Unanderra while club president, Mark Astley was racing in mountain bike events at Wagga Wagga.
Then there was Harry Ludman and Cameron Harrison racing in the junior national series two day event at Canberra.
The racing at Unanderra was pleasant enough for the criterium racing where Wallis placed third in the B grade race. On the same program Trkulja placed sixth in A grade and McMillan was sixth in C grade.
Racing in Nowra, Canberra and Wagga Wagga was cold and there was local racing at the Albatross Aviation Technology Park on Sunday morning for the first round of the NVC's 2023 team series.
READ MORE:
Both Wallis and McMillan took wins at this program, Wallis won the division one race ahead of Jason Spence and Brad Oaten while McMillan won division two from Jon Schol and Matt Grootenboer.
Zac Peters almost stole the division one event with a late attack that took him clear of the field at two laps remaining. A hard chase through the bell at one to go saw Peters run down with 300 metres to go.
The division three race was a win for David Greenwood (Illawarra CC) by centimetres from Frank Neri. Then Hubert Driehuis was third ahead of Jo Chalain.
The teams win went to Coffeeliscious by three points from Access Storage. Hanlon Windows was third and Ultimate Cycles/Elite Energy.
After two days of racing on time trials, criteriums and road events in Canberra Harry Ludman came away with eighth place overall and Cameron Harrison finished in sixteenth position.
Racing moves to the Wollongong area next weekend with championship and support criteriums at Unanderra on Saturday afternoon and the Ken Dinnerville memorial road race at Dapto on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.