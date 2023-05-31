South Coast Register
Nowra Velo Club have strong presence on the track in weekend racing

By Sam Baker
Updated May 31 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:00pm
The juniors raced in the cold conditions at Canberra last weekend. Picture supplied.
The juniors raced in the cold conditions at Canberra last weekend. Picture supplied.

It was a busy weekend for several of the Nowra Velo Club riders, racing at four different venues.

