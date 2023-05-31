South Coast Register
Home/Community

Sam's charity swim gets a boost from caring Currarong community

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 31 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Coutlhart has finished her charity swim for Waves of Wellness. Earlier this month, an accident kept her out of the water - but family and friends jumped in to help reach her goal. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
Sam Coutlhart has finished her charity swim for Waves of Wellness. Earlier this month, an accident kept her out of the water - but family and friends jumped in to help reach her goal. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.

Not even a serious accident can keep Sam Coulthart down.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.