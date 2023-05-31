Not even a serious accident can keep Sam Coulthart down.
The Currarong surf instructor finished the last laps of her annual charity swim on Wednesday (May 31), with dedicated family and friends by her side.
Every May, Ms Coulthart swims one kilometre a day, to raise funds for worthwhile causes.
This year she chose to support Waves of Wellness, a charity delivering surf therapy for people experiencing mental health challenges.
READ MORE:
Sam's annual effort was going swimmingly, right up until mother's day on May 14; she was involved in an accident and flown to Wollongong Hospital for treatment.
Recovery meant Sam couldn't get back in the water - but her family and friends were determined to help her finish the swim.
Cobhen McMahon, Keegan White, Bronte Groeneveld, Lynne White, Craig White, and Cooper White (all pictured) joined Team Currarong.
Together, they smashed the 'K a day in May' goal out of the park. Each ended up swimming far more than a kilometre a day for the fundraising effort.
After crossing the finish line with her loved ones on Wednesday, Mrs Coulthart said she was thrilled.
"It wasn't the month I expected it to be, but we did an incredible job as a community to raise some incredible funds," she said.
"Part of the reason for doing it is to remind people that the community does care.
"Even when you feel a bit lost and lonely in your struggles, you might not realise it, but there's an incredible community surrounding you when you need it."
Mr and Mrs White added that they were incredibly proud parents, seeing Sam complete the annual charity swims.
"We just want to say how proud we are of her, dedicating herself to the charity and the cause of mental health," Mr White said.
Sam and the Currarong team have raised $6020 (and counting) for Waves of Wellness.
Donors can still chip in via their fundraising page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.