The Shoalhaven Mariners have dished out another round of heat this time against the Wollongong Cardinals.
Shoalhaven hosted the Cardinals at Ison Park for round seven of the Illawarra Baseball season.
Matt Caldron started on the mound with an impressive first inning, shutting down the Cardinals first three batters, this was a sign of things to come.
When it was the Mariners first time to bat they performed well with the first three batters having safe hits and scoring three runs on the trot.
In the second innings, the Cardinals' young guns' bats started working, having three safe hits but couldn't trouble the scorers leaving loaded bases stranded.
It wasn't a massive offensive display for the Mariners in this period either as they only secured one run themselves.
The next two innings Caldron continued his dominance on the mound not allowing the next six batters to reach first base.
In those two innings the Mariners started putting the game out of reach for the Cardinals as the Mariners put another six runs across the plate.
The fifth innings was Calderon's last, once again it was a dominating stint, not allowing the Cardinals to score a single run as they were still unable to get off the doughnut.
The sixth and seventh innings saw the Mariners change their pitcher, Austin Raymond took over the pitching duties.
After struggling in the past couple of games on the mount, Raymond looked like the most confident version of himself yet as he kept the pressure on the opposing batters.
The balls continued to fly for the Mariners, as they kept the scorers busy, racking up several more runs for the tally.
The final score would reflect the Mariners' supremacy, walking off their home ground winners 18-0.
It was a less dominant performance for the Mariners' fifth grade counterpart, who found themselves on the other end of a determined Cardinals attack.
Ben Quiney started the pitching duties for Mariners, going well with a great double play ending the inning by Jack Pitchett and Carmen Wallace-Mitchell but the Mariners bats were slow to start with the first three batters not reaching first base.
The fourth innings saw a change in pitching with Stuart Raymond taking on the pitching duties, with both teams putting one run across the plate.
Greg Turner had a strong hit to left field which brought the Mariners first run in.
However the Cardinals would turn it up a notch in the fifth innings, tacking on four runs in the period to extend their lead.
The final innings would be where it really fell apart for the Mariners however as they allowed Wollongong to run in a massive 10 runs in the period.
The final score would be 18 to the Cardinals and 2 to the Mariners.
